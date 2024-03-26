Coffs cricket season review



ANOTHER season of Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s competitions is in the books.

Here is how each club fared in the 2023/24 season.

Valleys Cricket Club: Lost just once on their way to winning the first grade premiership.

Sawtell Cricket Club: The best overall club of the senior competitions.

Were the only club to have semi-finalists in all four senior grades, finishing runners up in first grade and winning the second grade premiership.

The club were also runners up and minor premiers in the T20 Cup, and Under 14s runners up.

Coffs Colts: Won the T20 Cup and were the dominant team in fourth grade, winning the premiership and minor premiership double.

Also finished runners up in second grade.

Northern Districts Rebels: Preliminary finalists in first grade and minor premiers in second grade.

Were also runners up in fourth grade and the second Under 12s season.

Nana Glen Lizards: Won the third grade premiership and minor premiership double.

Also won the Under 14s premiership.

Diggers Cricket Club: Had a tough first grade season winning just one game.

Runners up in the first Under 12s season, and were semi-finalists in the second Under 12s season and the Under 14s.

Bellingen/Dorrigo: Were strong in the junior ranks winning both Under 12s seasons, and the Under 16s premiership.

Also finished runners up in third grade.

Macksville Bulls: Finished runners up in the Under 16s competition.

By Aiden BURGESS