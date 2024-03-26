2024 Australian Women’s Classic Bonville 2024 brings the best to Coffs Harbour



WITH the 2024 Australian Women’s Classic at Bonville fast approaching, organisers are pulling out all the stops to put on a show for spectators.

“You’re invited to share in all the action of the 2024 event live and in person when the 54-hole tournament tees off at Bonville from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 April,” Group Marketing Manager Christopher Winn told News Of The Area.

“With a prize purse worth $500,000, the Australian Women’s Classic Bonville, presented by Pacific Bay Resort Studios, is perhaps the most lucrative sporting event to ever grace the Coffs Coast.”

Encouraging a celebratory atmosphere, for the very first time spectators are invited to join in the fun at the par three 8th hole next to the clubhouse, featuring music, DJ, beverages and merchandise thanks to 4 Pines and Brookvale Union.

“Spectators can enjoy the pop-up bar and witness the best in the biz as they attack the pin in what is sure to be one giant party,” said Christopher.

The whole tournament is geared to a great spectator experience.

The organisers have set up to facilitate ease of getting around and getting a good view of some of the best female golfers on the Ladies European Tour and WPGA Tour of Australasia.

There are some great vantage points on offer across the entire golf course.

Ticket holders are being provided with a free park-and-ride service from the clubhouse to the course’s hot spots.

“People can ride out to hole 12, pull up a seat to watch players coming through the 16th green and teeing off over the water to the famous par three 17th hole, or enjoy a seat on the terrace lawn overlooking the 18th green,” said Christopher.

“This is going to be the best weekend of golf we’ve ever seen at Bonville,” he said.

“The team at Golf NSW and Bonville are pulling out all the stops for the 2024 tournament and the best way to witness the show is right here at Bonville.

“Be sure to download your free three-day spectator pass.”

To download a free spectator pass visit www.auswomensclassic.com.au.

The Australian Women’s Classic Bonville was secured exclusively for Bonville Golf Resort by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

By Andrea FERRARI