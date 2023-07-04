Beanie Muster on offer at Port Stephens Arts

MEMBERS of the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre have been getting ready for the winter season, creating a host of beanies to keep you warm.

The Beanie Muster at the Arts Centre features a range of beanies.



Meryl Miller, of the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre, told News Of The Area, “imagination, needles, and yarn have been working overtime at the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre.

“Beanies of all shapes and sizes have been created, ready to join the Beanie Muster.

“All are one-off designs, produced by members,” she said.

For anyone wanting a distinctive look, these beanies range from multi-coloured stripes to wildly imaginative creations.

“Beanies from children to adult sizes will be available, at very reasonable prices,” said Meryl.

“With over 80 beanies for sale, be sure to visit soon to have the best selection,” she said.

The exhibition is on until 7 August.

Also at the centre, the Papercraft Group has created packs especially for the school holidays.

The kits contain everything needed to make a card to present for your favourite occasion.

At the same time, the main exhibition’s theme is “Everyday”, artists’ interpretation of the beauty and meaning found in our daily lives.

There will be other special features in the gallery: mosaic art by Margaret Brace, and a photography exhibition – this display ranges from gift cards through to matted photographs, and large, framed works.

The Arts Centre is located on Shoal Bay Road between the park and the oval.

The gallery is open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 1pm Sundays.

By Marian SAMPSON