Bellingen Readers & Writers Festival welcomes local authors into the limelight

AS the launch of the Bellingen Readers & Writers Festival 2023 program fast approaches, organisers have extended an invitation for local authors to step into the limelight during the June long weekend festivities.

Program director Adam Norris explained to News Of The Area, “Back in 2021, when we first scheduled a local author wing to the festival, we really just wanted to encourage visitors to explore Mid North Coast writing and give our local authors a bit of a platform.



“Turns out, people absolutely loved the idea, so we quickly went from a Local Author Tent to a much bigger Local Author Marquee.

Published authors who live within the Nambucca, Coffs Harbour or Bellingen Shires are encouraged to get in touch to express their interest to participate.

“It’s a free program that just gets bigger every year, so eventually we’ll have to start looking at a Local Author Big Top, then a Local Author Castle, a Local Author Theme Park.

“There’s so much literary talent in the area, the sky is kind of the limit.”

To manage the extended wing, the festival has enlisted a new Local Author Coordinator this year, Georgina Paix, who is poised to bring this year’s local literature to life.

“I really can’t wait to discover the kind of local writing that is out there,” Georgina said.

“There’s been such talent on the local author stage over the years, so we’d love to hear from anyone who has published and is interested in being a part of this amazing weekend.”

Now in its 12th year, the Bellingen Readers & Writers Festival takes place on Friday 9 – Sunday 12 June, and has already announced some high-profile guests.

These include bestselling names like Pip Williams, Heather Rose, comedians Wil Anderson and Tom Ballard, political cartoonist First Dog on the Moon, Akuch Kuol Anyieth, Maxine Beneba Clarke and many more.

The 2023 program is being gradually released with the full line-up being published in the weeks ahead.

“It’s quite a hard secret to keep,” said Adam, “Because these really are some of the most exciting guests we’ve ever programmed before.

“We truly have some of the best storytellers in the business coming to Bellingen, so stay tuned.”

For more information and to keep up to date with author and event announcements, visit www.bellingenwritersfestival.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI