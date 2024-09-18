Best Teams Of The Winter Season Coffs Coast Sport Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport by News Of The Area - Modern Media - September 18, 2024 Sawtell Panthers Women’s Tackle team were one of the standout teams of the winter sporting season. ANOTHER winter sporting season has been won and done on the Coffs Coast. Here are the senior teams that were truly a class above. Sawtell Panthers: Went through undefeated to win the inaugural Group 2 Rugby League Women’s Tackle premiership. Nambucca Roosters: Their first grade side led the way all season, winning the Group 2 Rugby League premiership for the first time since 1996. Northern Storm: Won North Coast Football’s Men’s Premier League title, beating season premiers the Woolgoolga Wolves in the grand final. Urunga Raiders: Had an undefeated season on their way to winning North Coast Football’s Women’s Premier League title. Coffs Harbour Snappers: Their first grade side won the Mid North Coast Rugby Union Northern Division premiership, beating minor premiers Hastings Valley Vikings three times in a row to end the season and win the trophy. The Snappers women beat minor premiers Grafton Redmen twice in the finals to win the premiership. Port Macquarie Magpies: Won AFL North Coast’s seniors premiership, losing just twice on their way to winning the flag. Sawtell/Toormina Saints: Beat undefeated minor premiers the Coffs Harbour Breakers twice in the finals to win AFL North Coast’s women’s premiership. Coffs Harbour Comets: Successfully defended their reserve grade premiership, inflicting the Macksville Sea Eagles only loss of the season in the grand final. Sawtell Dodgers: Won Coffs Harbour Baseball Association’s A-grade title for the second straight year after also finishing as minor premiers. Urunga Hockey Club: The Urunga Cyclones were leading the way in the Hockey Coffs Coast Men’s competition, before their season was cut short due to the ground closure. The Urunga Twinkle Toes were a perfect 14 wins from as many games in the Women’s A Grade competition. By Aiden BURGESS