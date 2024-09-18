Best Teams Of The Winter Season



ANOTHER winter sporting season has been won and done on the Coffs Coast.

Here are the senior teams that were truly a class above.

Sawtell Panthers: Went through undefeated to win the inaugural Group 2 Rugby League Women’s Tackle premiership.

Nambucca Roosters: Their first grade side led the way all season, winning the Group 2 Rugby League premiership for the first time since 1996.

Northern Storm: Won North Coast Football’s Men’s Premier League title, beating season premiers the Woolgoolga Wolves in the grand final.

Urunga Raiders: Had an undefeated season on their way to winning North Coast Football’s Women’s Premier League title.

Coffs Harbour Snappers: Their first grade side won the Mid North Coast Rugby Union Northern Division premiership, beating minor premiers Hastings Valley Vikings three times in a row to end the season and win the trophy.

The Snappers women beat minor premiers Grafton Redmen twice in the finals to win the premiership.

Port Macquarie Magpies: Won AFL North Coast’s seniors premiership, losing just twice on their way to winning the flag.

Sawtell/Toormina Saints: Beat undefeated minor premiers the Coffs Harbour Breakers twice in the finals to win AFL North Coast’s women’s premiership.

Coffs Harbour Comets: Successfully defended their reserve grade premiership, inflicting the Macksville Sea Eagles only loss of the season in the grand final.

Sawtell Dodgers: Won Coffs Harbour Baseball Association’s A-grade title for the second straight year after also finishing as minor premiers.

Urunga Hockey Club: The Urunga Cyclones were leading the way in the Hockey Coffs Coast Men’s competition, before their season was cut short due to the ground closure.

The Urunga Twinkle Toes were a perfect 14 wins from as many games in the Women’s A Grade competition.

By Aiden BURGESS