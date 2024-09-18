Sawtell Dodgers win Coffs baseball championship



SAWTELL Dodgers are once again the champions of Coffs baseball.

The Dodgers won the A-grade title for the second straight year, capping off a great season in which they were minor premiers, with a 9-6 grand final victory against the North Coast Brewers.

The Dodgers successfully held off a late rally from the Brewers at Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park.

With the Dodgers leading 9-2 heading into the ninth inning, a grand slam from Brewers player Cooper Bake-Smith cut the lead to 9-6, breathing life into the contest – before the Dodgers held their nerve to win.

Dodgers player Michael Crossland was over the moon after missing last season’s grand final victory.

“Unfortunately I was overseas last year, so to be home and playing nearly every week for this amazing club and to get the win was awesome,” he said.

The Dodgers veteran explained how the side defended their title this season.

“I think our defence has been really good. AJ on the bump, and Josh Siebert has done an amazing job on the hill,” he said.

“And I think we have been so fortunate to have nine guys that can hit.

“Many clubs have got two or three guys that they lean on… so to be able to hit one through nine is invaluable.

The shortstop highlighted the key to the grand final victory was “to keep the ball down and make sure that we were aggressive.”

“Chad threw an amazing game for the Brewers, and for us to be able to hit him early and score some runs [helped us] get in front.

Crossland praised his club’s culture.

“To be able to see this many people here at the grand final and to have people sticking around afterwards, this is a real family club.

“It’s not just nine or ten guys that show up every weekend. It’s the wives, it’s the mums, it’s the dads, it’s the kids.

“People just love the sport, it’s beyond an individual.”

By Aiden BURGESS