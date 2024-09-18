Golfing greats teeing off in Legends Pro-Am at Coffs



SOME of the biggest names in the modern era of Australian golf will be playing at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club next week.

Friday, September 27 will see 56 great golfers tee it up in the Watsons Leisure Centre Legends Pro-Am.

Iconic Australian players such as Peter Senior, Peter Lonard, Andre Stolz and Terry Price will be joined by other notable Legends Tour players Guy Wall and Euan Walters as well as recent winners on The Legends Tour Christopher Taylor, Adam Henwood and Brad Kennedy

The event, which has a morning and afternoon shotgun start, provides a unique opportunity for local golfers to play alongside one of these legends.

Spots are still available to play in the morning groups.

Players interested in teeing off in the Pro-Am will need to contact the Coffs Harbour Golf Club’s reception on 66523244 to book or send an email to reception@coffsharbourgolfclub.com.au.

Coffs Harbour Golf Club general manager Paul McAra said the cost to play in the Stableford event is $75.

“The price includes not just the 18 holes of golf in the morning but also drink vouchers, lunch, post-game drinks and prizes as well as a chance to play with one of the legends of Australian golf,” McAra said.

With the professionals playing for a share of the $15,000 in prize money on offer, there promises to be some hot golf produced on this exciting day.