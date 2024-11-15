BIG4 Sawtell Beach Holiday Park wins national award



BIG4 Sawtell Beach Holiday Park has won the Customer Service Excellence Award in the BIG4 national awards announced at a gala event on the Gold Coast.

City of Coffs Harbour manages all four BIG4 holiday parks on the Coffs Coast.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

These are Sawtell Beach, Park Beach, Woolgoolga Beach and Woolgoolga Lakeside.

The Customer Service Excellence Award is based on ReviewPro analysis of each park’s customer reviews across platforms like Google, Facebook, and online travel agents.

The BIG4 award is given to parks with a ReviewPro score above 90 percent, with the City’s Sawtell Beach park achieving an outstanding 91 percent.

“That high marker is a reflection of the team’s exceptional dedication to guest satisfaction,” City of Coffs Harbour Business Services Director Steve Bayliss said.

Both Sawtell park and Park Beach park were winners of the Highest Sales award categories.

Mr Bayliss said all four of the City parks had been trading strongly.

“The Coffs Coast holiday parks far exceed state and national industry standards, with cabin occupancy rates well above the national average of 69 percent and site occupancy rates above the national average of 50 percent,” he said.

“These BIG4 awards are the cream on top for our holiday park network which has worked hard to achieve sustained success.”

City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Nikki Williams was buoyed by the national recognition.

“This is a ringing endorsement for these family-friendly holiday destinations where memories and new friendships are forged year-round.

“Tourism is a key industry for Coffs and the quality of these city-managed parks complements our positioning as a premier location for experiences.”

By Andrea FERRARI