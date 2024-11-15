Nominate now for Coffs Harbour’s Australia Day awards



NOMINATIONS are now open for the 2025 Australia Day Awards.

Run by the City of Coffs Harbour, the awards will see three individuals honoured at a ceremony at C.ex Coffs on Sunday 26 January – plus a special ‘Aussie Spirit’ recognition for a person or group.



“This is your chance to nominate your local legends – the people and the groups who inspire you and contribute to our incredible community,” City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Nikki Williams said.

“Nominating is easy – just jump onto the City’s website or call in to the customer service centre at Yarrila Place.

“Entries close on 5 January so get your nominations in.”

Awards will be made in the following categories:

● Citizen of the Year Award

● Young Citizen of the Year Award

● Senior Citizen of the Year Award; and

● Aussie Spirit Award.

The latter will be awarded to an individual or group who has shone through qualities such as dedication or compassion, or served to inspire others in the community.

“As they say, not all heroes wear capes. We want to hear about some of the local legends doing remarkable things,” City of Coffs Harbour General Manager Natalia Cowley said.

“Simply send us 300 to 1500 words on why your nominee should be considered and include any supporting material like media articles or the details of others who would vouch for your nominee.”

In addition to the awards, an Australia Day event is planned for the enjoyment of the entire community and details will be advised.

The 2024 award winners included Wayne Edwards (Citizen of the Year), Deborah Baldwin (Sport & Recreation Award) and Carol Cleary (Mayor’s Community Spirit Award).

The City of Coffs Harbour 2025 Australia Day Awards are assisted by the Australian Government through the National Australia Day Council.