Bishop Druitt College teacher named Rising Star of the Year



ZARA Baldwin, an esteemed educator at Bishop Druitt College (BDC), has been named a Rising Star of the Year awardee in the prestigious 2024 Australian Education Awards in recognition of her exceptional contributions to education and sports.

Zara joined BDC in 2022 as a Personal Development, Health and Physical Education (PDHPE) teacher, and quickly developed a reputation for unwavering commitment, enthusiasm and a dedication to fostering inclusive learning environments.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Being an awardee of the 2024 Australian Education Awards Rising Star of the Year is an incredible honour,” Zara told News Of The Area.

“I know there are hundreds of applications for this award and to be one of the finalists is amazing.

“I am very fortunate to be in a position where I can provide engaging and vibrant opportunities for students to excel, both academically and through the basketball academy.

“Having been part of the BDC community for most of my education, I’m inspired to continue contributing positively.”

Zara said witnessing students succeed in the everyday moments was truly fulfilling, making her role as an educator “immensely rewarding”.

“The support from students, parents and the community is invaluable, and I look forward to nurturing the growth and enjoyment of learning for years to come,” she said.

Acting Principal Simon Doyle said Zara “exemplifies the dedication and excellence” strived for at Bishop Druitt College.

“Her commitment to student success and innovative teaching methods make her an outstanding awardee for the Rising Star of the Year award.”

Zara’s multifaceted involvement in school activities, including her instrumental role in establishing the school’s Basketball Academy, highlight her commitment to holistic student development.

BDC’s Faculty Head of PDHPE, Ben Andrews, praised Zara’s leadership within the academy.

“Zara’s exceptional coaching and organisational skills have significantly enhanced student experiences and outcomes within the Basketball Academy.

“Her dedication to student growth is truly commendable.”

Zara’s impact extends beyond the classroom, with her participation in state and national refereeing development programs inspiring students to explore various opportunities in the sports industry.

BDC wishes Zara the best of luck later in the year when she and the other eight awardees compete to take home the win, which will be announced at the Australian Education Awards gala in Sydney on Friday 9 August 2024.

For more information about the 2024 Australian Education Awards Excellence Award nominees, visit EducatorAwards.com.

By Andrea FERRARI