Bishop of Newcastle visits Tea Gardens for combined service



BISHOP Peter Stuart, of the Diocese of Newcastle, paid a rare and welcome visit to Tea Gardens’ St Andrews Anglican Church on Sunday 18 August.

Addressing the combined congregation of Bulahdelah, Tea Gardens and Karuah, Reverend Richard Goscombe warmly welcomed the Bishop’s semi-annual visit to our corner of his immense Diocese, which stretches from the Hawkesbury River to the Mid North Coast, and out to Merriwa and Murrurundi.



Updates were heard from church leadership at Karuah’s St Columba’s and Bulahdelah’s St John’s churches, including the relatively new ‘messy church’ program for kids.

Tea Gardens Op Shop manager Gerry Struik announced that the community mainstay will be eventually enhanced with a larger, purpose-built shed to replace the existing series of garden sheds that house much of the Op Shop’s donated stock.

Bishop Peter delivered a frank and refreshing explanation of the origins of the modern Bible, and the fact that it has been prone to interpretations, including of those who translated it from earlier languages, like Hebrew, Greek and Latin.

“There is no part of the modern Bible that we read in its original language, which was very different to the English version, and different manuscripts from around the world have been drawn together, with different interpretations by deeply engaged Christian scholars,” the Bishop explained.

“All texts in the scriptures need to be read and engaged with.”

Bishop Peter also recognised the strong community and support within the parish, thanking several members for sharing their stories of personal tragedy, and survivors of domestic abuse.

“The best churches are those with disciples in Jesus who can share with each other in their darkest times,” Bishop Peter said.

“Domestic and family abuse is an absolute scourge in Australia today, and men have to take the lead in eradicating violence, bullying and coercive control in relationships.”

The Combined Service also featured a lot of singing that engaged the kids, families, and other members alike, with plenty of active dancing and happy movement throughout, too, encouraged with gusto by Reverend Richard.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

