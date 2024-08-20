Stinker’s Fishin’: Marine Park to remain unchanged



OVER the past 50 years, since my family and I became a part of Port Stephens, there have been a number of major on-water environmental issues that have required the community to react.

I think opposition to the proposed pearl farms galvanised residents more than others, with over 500 attending anti pearl farm rallies on a couple of occasions.



The catch cry was that the waters of Port Stephens should remain recreational and public and not sold off to industry. Thankfully, people-power was the winner.

Concern for the future welfare of the pipi population on Stockton Beach and turtles in the port further brought the community together in the realisation that we have a degree of responsibility to protect animals, natural resources and the unique habitat that surrounds us.

Think back to 2007 when the Port Stephens – Great Lakes Marine Park was declared.

A time of great change and uncertainty.

The announcement by Fisheries Minister Ian McDonald was met with much scepticism, particularly by the stakeholders who had the most to lose – commercial and recreational fishers.

Would the promise of ‘fish for the future’ convince the locals that a Marine Park was a good idea?

Months of indecision and misinformation followed, which led to heightened concern and a degree of hostility within the community between those who supported the concept, as I did, and those who did not.

Politicians from the other side took the opportunity to score valuable political points by telling the community that a Marine Park would stop all forms of fishing, tackle shops would go broke, no more boat sales and land prices would crash as would the local economy.

Port Stephens, as a tourist destination, would be doomed!

Community members were invited to become part of an advisory panel that was assured to be a major part of the decision-making process.

The panel consisted of environmentalists, commercial charter boat operators, the business sector, Worimi and both commercial and recreational fishers.

I was one of three recreational fishing representatives in the early days of the process.

Much was left to the committee to determine the makeup of the state’s biggest Marine Park, stretching from Cape Hawke (Forster) in the north, to Birubi (Anna Bay) in the south.

The park included all lakes and rivers systems within the boundaries, extending three nautical miles to sea.

The greatest issue to be decided upon was the size and placement of Sanctuary Zones – areas within the boundaries of the Marine Park which would exclude all forms of fishing.

This was like waving a red flag at a bull to fishermen who immediately reacted by calling meetings of opposition. There were those in the community who did support the Marine Park concept, however their voices were rarely heard.

Governmental requirements were that approximately 20 percent of the total Marine Park area be set aside for Sanctuary Zoning, with particular consideration to the future recovery of the Grey Nurse shark which, as statistics indicated, was near extinction.

With these directives in mind around 20 meetings were conducted from Nelson Bay to Forster.

An initial map was produced early in discussions that sent the fishing delegates, both recreational and commercial, into a frenzy.

The map suggested huge areas of Sanctuary Zones that covered all the outer islands including Broughton and large parts of Seal Rocks.

Such was the pressure on certain recreational fishing members of the advisory committee that they resigned. The vacant positions were soon filled by delegates from Maitland Offshore Fishing Club and Bulahdelah Fishing Club.

Once consultation was completed, a map was produced that satisfied the authorities that their aims were achieved. That being the inclusion and protection of a cross section of beaches, deep and shallow reef systems, sea grasses, rocky foreshore, deep water inside the port and the shallow mud flats.

That same map exists and is policed today.

Long have I and others requested a review as the initial map was printed without any scientific basis or reliable and accurate data with reference to the Grey Nurse shark and the mystical 20 percent.

To date no review has been forthcoming and I am confident that no review will take place in the foreseeable future.

What we have will remain.

The reason being that there is no undercurrent of opposition to the current map.

Why scratch if there is no itch?

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE