Community Arts Centre to host Spring Fair



THE annual Port Stephens Community Arts Centre (PSCAC) spring fair will come to life on 7 September from 10am to 3pm.



Offering a spectacular showcase of arts, crafts and plants, the Spring Fair is a day filled with creativity and community spirit.

“There is something for everyone,” said Meryl Miller from PSCAC.

“You can explore the works of fifteen different creative groups, indulge in delicious treats from the café, or partake in the BBQ and cake stalls.

“There are also not-to-be-missed Pink Ticket specials on sale in the workrooms.

“Come celebrate the season and discover the magic of local artistry at the Spring Affair Arts and Craft Show!”

Throughout the day there will be a series of meet-the-maker sessions and the opportunity to try free creative activities.

The Spring Fair is being held at the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre on Cultural Close off Shoal Bay Road, Nelson Bay.

By Marian SAMPSON