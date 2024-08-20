

POSITIVE Behaviour for Learning (PBL) is a program that inspires youth to become active members of our community.

Last week’s nominees were all well deserving of recognition in our community.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Irrawang Public School’s Tannah was nominated for acting responsibly at Showcase.

She helped look after younger students to ensure that they were safe, happy and ready to perform.

Harrison from Raymond Terrace Public School was nominated by a John Hunter Hospital staff member for engaging with doctors during a visit and asking lots of questions.

He also spent time cleaning up the floor after lunch.

Grahamstown Public School’s Khloe was nominated for being a consistent helper in school gardens, demonstrating care for our environment.

Noah of Irrawang High School was nominated for his diligence and respect to students and staff, demonstrating PBL values at all times in school and out in the community – a quiet achiever.

Hunter River High School’s Marlee was nominated for being an encouraging and helpful member of the Stage 5 Debating Team, helping others who are new to the group.

Teddy from Salt Ash Public School was nominated for acting responsibly when the school bus was late.

He remained patient and calm, setting a good example for younger students.

Angus from Medowie Public School was nominated for being respectful and kind to everyone in the community, notably observed each day with his interactions with the school’s crossing supervisor.

Medowie Public School student Angus was nominated for being respectful and kind to everyone in the community, notably observed each day during his interactions with the school’s crossing supervisor.

Cailin of Seaham Public School was nominated for supporting another student when they were having a difficult time. This involved reassuring the student and continuing to support her throughout the day.

Karuah Public School student Alexandra was nominated for always being a polite and well-mannered student. Alexandra consistently shows kindness and friendliness towards her peers and is a true example of the school and community PBL value.

The team at the NOTA congratulates all of last week’s PBL Award nominees!

Hunter River High School principal Deb Dibley told News Of The Area, “Hunter River High School is a proud member of the Raymond Terrace Community PBL Program.

“This week, our recipient is Marlee Penfold, who embodied our school values of respect, responsibility and excellence in her extracurricular activity of debating.

“Marlee demonstrated her leadership skills in her team, helping out her teammates, particularly those who were new to the team.

“The PBL program provides us the opportunity to celebrate students like Marlee and encourage them to continue to strive for success,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON