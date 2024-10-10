Bowling legend Henk celebrates his 100th birthday



PARK Beach Bowls Club was a fitting venue last Sunday to celebrate the 100th birthday of Life Member and long serving past coach, Henk Schenkel.

Family, friends and bowlers, many who were introduced to the game by Henk, joined in the festivities.



One such bowler is Henk’s wife, Barbara.

Under his tutelage, Barbara became a State Champion.

Henk served in WWII with the Royal Dutch Marines and first spent time in Australia on war-time leave.

Post war, enjoying Sydney Harbour one day, Henk says he had “a brush” with a shark.

Just a few moments after that encounter, he was introduced to his soon-to-be first wife.

They were married by proxy in Holland in 1951 before Henk returned to Sydney where he established a successful cleaning business.

He subsequently sold the business and took early retirement in Korora in the 1980s.

There, his passion for bowls continued to grow and led to him winning a State RSL title.

His first marriage ended in divorce, and he later married his prize pupil Barbara in 1993.

Henk survived cancer in the 1990s and a heart attack in 2009.

His life on the greens continued until halted by the COVID-19 shutdowns.

“Amazingly, he doesn’t need glasses to solve his daily Word Search Puzzle or complete his latest jigsaw,” Barbara said.

Henk still lives happily at home in Coffs with Barbara and is spoiled by his caring neighbours and home care visits.

By Andrea FERRARI

