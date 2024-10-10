Freediver Brett Verco to speak at Rymarine event at Bonville



COFFS Harbour Daybreak Rotary Club’s Rymarine 2024 program is now at capacity with 23 students participating.

For four days at the end of October the teenagers will be immersed in marine science activities with a view to whetting their appetites for a future career or inspire an ocean related hobby.



Whichever direction they choose, the Rymarine experience informs young people in being educated ambassadors for the ocean.

Just announced is the guest speaker for the Rymarine celebratory dinner on the Saturday night, 26 October.

“Orara Valley landowner Brett Vercoe was an officer for the Solitary Islands Marine Park Authority and is also an accomplished free diver,” the Rotary Club’s youth director Mark Spencer told News Of The Area.

“Brett is also highly-respected for his video and photographic documentation of life under the sea and has been ‘up close and personal’ with some big ocean creatures – some charismatic, some not-so.”

Brett said he will be sharing a video presentation at the dinner, “featuring interesting and charismatic marine creatures found off the Coffs Coast.”

“I have collected this footage over the past 20 years diving off the waters of the magnificent Solitary Islands and beyond to the continental shelf,” he told News Of The Area.

“Sharks, whales, rays and fish species are showcased, and each has an interesting story to tell.”

At this occasion, the Rymarine leaders congratulate their young participants with certificates of achievement for their participation in the four-day event.

Held at the Coffs Coast Adventure Centre in Bonville the dinner is open to the public.

By Andrea FERRARI