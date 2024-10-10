Bellingen Shire Council continue water quality testing program



BELLINGEN Shire Council has begun its third year of water quality testing under the NSW Government’s Beachwatch Program.

The Beachwatch program provides high-quality data and information on water quality at the Shire’s most popular recreational water sites.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

This data provides weekly updates on water safety for the community throughout the summer season and contributes toward Council’s ability to develop predictive water quality models into the future.

Water samples are collected weekly from seven locations across the Shire from 23 September to 28 April 2025.

Samples are collected from:

● Never Never River – Arthur Keoughs Reserve

● Bellinger River – Lavenders Bridge

● Bellinger River – Mylestom Tidal Pool

● North Beach – At Surf Club

● Urunga Lagoon – Urunga Lido

● Hungry Head Beach – At Surf Club

● Dalhousie Creek – At Surf Club

The testing focuses on Enterococcus bacteria, an indicator of faecal contamination.

Elevated levels of Enterococcus in water samples may increase the risk of illness for recreational water users due to pollutants.

Council also collects additional data such as water temperature, electrical conductivity, and undertakes observations at the Shire’s most popular recreational water sites.

Following laboratory analysis, the water quality results will be rated and published on the Beachwatch website.

Users can easily search for the test sites within the Shire to access the latest results at beachwatch.nsw.gov.au alongside the results of other Council regions participating in the program.

Additionally, QR codes linking to the latest results have been installed at each testing site, empowering the community to make informed decisions about their recreational water use.

In cases of poor water quality, Council will update the Beachwatch and Council websites within 72 hours of sample collection, followed by ongoing re-sampling until the site’s water quality improves.

In some cases, alternative locations may be tested to identify the source of pollution.