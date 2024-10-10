Dorrigo to host NSW Tentpegging Championships



HUNDREDS of riders and support crews from across Australia are getting ready to roll into Dorrigo for the NSW Tentpegging Championships.

Dorrigo has secured the chance to host the qualifying event for the 2025 Sydney Royal Easter Show, with teams from NSW, Queensland and Victoria competing across three grades on October 12 and 13.



Event organiser and competitor Scott Miller said it was a great honour to bring the free event to Dorrigo Showground to promote the region and introduce more people to the fast-paced world of tentpegging.

“This is a really important event on the sport’s calendar,” Mr Miller said.

“To be selected to compete at the Sydney Royal Show next year, you must qualify at this NSW Championship. “This competition will be fast, furious and fiercely contested, and we are expecting some very close finishes.”

Mr Miller, who competes with the Tamworth Tentpeggers, said the event has been held in Manilla for the past few years.

“But as I have a strong affiliation with Dorrigo and Ebor, I put in to have the event in Dorrigo this year and it was accepted,” he said.

“People flock to the Sydney Royal Easter Show to see us compete each year.

“Now you can see it at Dorrigo, and entry is free.”

The sport of tentpegging showcases the skill and ability of a horse and rider working together to collect “pegs” with a lance or sword as quickly as possible.

Many of the riders competing at the Dorrigo event have represented Australia internationally at tentpegging events in India, Germany, South Africa, Pakistan, Egypt and United Arab Emirates.

Mr Miller said the competition will be highly contested at the Dorrigo event.

“Each team is scored on the number of pegs collected and carried, and judged on drill formation,” Mr Miller said. “The riders then swap their lance for a much shorter sword and complete the same course again.

“This requires competitors to go much lower on their horse to reach the targets.

“We also have another challenge, called Skill at Arms, where horse and rider are challenged with various obstacles using both the lance and sword which must be completed within a tight time frame.

“The variety of skills needed to complete this course is exceptional, and it’s a lot of fun – both for the riders and spectators.”

The NSW Championships at Dorrigo Showground on October 12 and 13 will have events for men, women and juniors across A, B, and C Grades.

Entry is free.