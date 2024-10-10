Free food service for Coffs Harbour



RETIREE Simon from Sawtell reckons he’s got another year of providing free food to the hungry of Coffs Harbour.

For the past nine months he’s been giving away hot sausage snacks from a table he sets up on the pavement alongside the Woollies car park in the city.



“I’ve been homeless several times over the past 20 years,” Simon told News Of The Area.

“During those times I was always helped out by some organisation or another giving me food and blankets.

“Now I have some funding and the time, I can give back.”

Having become a follower of the teachings of Christianity, he says he is guided by the commandment to “love thy neighbour as thyself”.

“There’s a lot going on in the world I can’t change but love starts at home and here I am,” he said.

Called Community Foodbank Services, Simon sets up his free food table at 3pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and closes when everything’s gone.

“Sometimes kids come off the bus to be picked up by their parents in the carpark, and they swing by me first.”

Then there are those who are really doing it tough, struggling to get a meal.

Simon provides hot sausages and onions, with hot soup on cold days and fruit salad on sunny days, and drinks.

“I’ll go as long as my finances last,” he said.

He is thankful to those in the community who have donated food or funds.

Everything goes back into topping up his table and extending his free food offering.

By Andrea FERRARI