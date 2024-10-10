Coffs’ Dragons Abreast mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month



TO mark Breast Cancer Awareness month this October local breast cancer survivor paddling club, Dragons Abreast Coffs Coast, is holding a Field of Women event.

It is a visual display of pink lady and blue men silhouettes symbolising the over 20,000 Australians diagnosed with breast cancer each year.



White lady silhouettes will symbolise the more than 3000 women and 33 men who will die from the disease in that time.

Staged all over the country, these displays are an initiative of Lyn Swinburne AO, founder of the Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA).

She describes it as a demonstration of sisterhood, understanding, and the strength that women give to each other.

Locally, it takes place at the Harbourside Markets at Coffs Harbour Jetty on Sunday, 13 October, starting at 8am.

Coffs’ Dragons Abreast Club Coordinator Wendy Bennetts, invites all to come along to the market event to pay tribute to someone they know (or those they don’t know) who have had breast cancer.

“The BCNA have held regular Field of Women events since 1998,” Wendy told News Of The Area.

“Last year at the Melbourne Cricket Ground the event had thousands of participants.

“Ours will be a ‘mini’ event but just as important and meaningful.”

The Dragons Abreast Club’s Pink Field will be located near the stage at the markets.

“We will have our majestic dragon boat on site, our bright pink marquee and our members dressed in our pink club uniform,” Wendy said.

“As the day progresses, we hope to be surrounded by a field of bright pink lady silhouettes planted in the ground.”

People are invited to attach their own personal message to a silhouette in support, memory or celebration, and plant it in the ground.

“We will invite people to give a gold coin donation and money raised will go to the BCNA to further the charity’s important work in the breast cancer field.”

Dragons Abreast Coffs Coast’s members hold regular paddling sessions on the rivers around Coffs Harbour to maintain good health, fitness and enjoy friendship and camaraderie.

Members will be on site at the Field of Women and happy to chat about their club and its activities.

Breast cancer awareness month is held as a reminder to all women and men alike to be vigilant and regularly check their breasts for lumps.

By Andrea FERRARI