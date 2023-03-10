Bowraville Goannas to bounce back in 2023

THE Bowraville Goannas Rugby Union Club are looking to bounce back in 2023 after missing last year’s Mid North Coast Rugby Union competition.

”We are looking to rebuild the club after not entering the competition in 2022,” Goannas coach Travis Bock said.

”There are 35 players on the books for the year and this is important, as you can get injuries and some players can have some other commitments from time to time.”

Bock said training numbers had been solid in the lead up to the club’s competition return, with a number of new players joining the squad over summer.

“The number of players we have attending training has been the best for a number of years.

”There’s a few older workhorses like Shannon Fry and we have a young man who has come over from rugby league, Nester Walker.

”He will be a good solid player for us this year.”

Goannas president Dan Franks said the club was in a strong position going forward.

”The local community is really getting behind the club, with plenty of sponsors and a lot of new faces in our playing squad.

”There’s a mixture of older players and players right through to some younger lads who are pre-18s.’

”Off the field, thanks to our hard working committee and coach Travis, we are looking the best we have in a long time and hopefully build to something big for the club.”

Zac Agar is the club’s assistant coach and a veteran half back.

“It’s good to get involved again with the Goannas and since I moved up from Sydney six years ago I have been outside the game, so I feel it’s time to give something back to the game with the experience and knowledge I have,” he said.

“I played with the West Harbour Pirates in the Shute Shield competition, where I started in the colts in 1991 and went right through the ranks.

“I coached the second grade side and helped out with the first grade side where I could and then played with some suburban sides.”

Agar is also forecasting good times ahead for the Goannas.

“Looking at the numbers we have attending training and the players we have signed, the Goannas should have a successful year, with a top four finish and even better, a premiership would be great for the club and the community.”

Club member Dave Foley has been helping run the club over the past five years, and thanked local sponsors for their ongoing support.

“I think we will be very competitive on the field, and I would like to thank our sponsors the Bowraville Hotel, who are on board again with Shane and Bernie, and Matty Dyer from the Bowraville Sawmill.”