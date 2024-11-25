Brody Taylor advances to Rotary Public Speaking finals



GLOUCESTER Rotary Club’s representative in the Rotary Public Speaking competition, Brody Taylor, has advanced to the district final.

The annual public speaking competition is a four-tiered process – club, area, semi-finals and finals – and will see Brody compete against students from across Rotary District 9660.



Having successfully made it through the area finals, he participated in the district semi-finals on Saturday, 16 November.

In this round, competitors included students from Toronto High School, Dungog High School, St Columba Anglican School (Port Macquarie), Holy Trinity School (Inverell), Quirindi High School, Moree Secondary College, and Dubbo Christian School.

Brody was one of four students selected to compete in the district finals scheduled for March next year.

The competition requires students to craft a speech on any topic, incorporating at least one of Rotary’s Four-Way Tests.

These being: Is it truthful? Is it fair to all concerned? Does it build goodwill and better friendships? Is it beneficial to all concerned?

Brody, a Year 10 student at Gloucester High School, was eager to participate in the competition.

“I love public speaking,” he told the News Of The Area.

“It is so much fun getting up in front of an audience and entertaining them.

“There are few opportunities for public speaking, so I was excited to enter the competition.”

Brody received some coaching from past Rotary President Mo Hjorth, who provided tips on engaging the audience and commanding the stage.

Brody chose to focus his speech on sharks.

“I want to raise awareness that sharks are one of the longest-living marine animals and are facing extinction.”

Additionally, competitors were required to deliver an impromptu speech.

“At the district semi-final, I had to speak on the importance of manners.

“I used examples from my life and made it a bit comedic,” he added.

Brody now looks forward to having the opportunity to compete for the title in the finals.

By Wendy BUSWELL