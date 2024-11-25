Primary students aid tree planting at Raelands dairy farm



TWO local primary schools have participated in the Gloucester Environment Group’s KoalaWays program.

The Raelands Dairy Farm near Barrington wanted to increase their forested areas along waterways, to provide more green corridors for wildlife.



On the morning of 14 November, the planting of 250 trees was completed in two hours, aided by fifteen small sets of hands.

The children from Barrington Public School Garden Club and Krambach Public School Environment Group helped with the planting, putting on covers and laying the mulch.

The older volunteers enjoyed the experience of teaching, and in some cases learning from the young eager environmentalists.

Environment Group member Candice Skelton remarked on how active and keen her helper Roy was.

“He never stopped running and smiling,” she said.

Volunteer Chris Russell found instructing his young companion on how to plant a pleasurable experience.

“She was tentative at first, but soon realised that she could push much more soil into the hole,” Chris said.

“Although it did take some time to get the hang of it.”

Barrington School Principal Amy Hughes said the students had “self-nominated to help to improve our local environment”.

“At school the children are involved in recycling, tree planting, fundraising and applying for grants – things that help with the environment,” she said.

“They sell vegetables they grow to raise money to buy fruit trees.”

By Di MONTAGUE