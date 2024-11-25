Dunn and Steele in Vets golf win



TUESDAY 19 November Jim Dunn and Chris Steele turned in a nice four-ball score to take the top spot of the day with a two-shot lead over the field.

The event was a Four Ball Better Ball Stableford with an Individual Stableford run in conjunction.

Sponsored by Ros and Peter McIntyre the event was run on an overcast though fine day, arguably a day just perfect for good golfing.

The winners were Jim Dunn and Chris Steele with a score of 44 Stableford points.

Runners up were Tony Burnet and Arthur Poynting whose 42 needed a countback to separate their score from the ball winners, Paul Griffiths and Jim Spencer, Derek Bardwell and Gai Falla 42, Dale Rabbett and Rod Burrows 41, with the final balls going to Peter Buettel and Joe Farrugia 40.

The top Individual scores were turned in by Dale Rabbett 37, and Chris Steele 36.

The Nearest-to-the-Pin at the 4th and 13 holes was won by Dale Rabbett when she finished 320 cm from the flagstick. At the 6th and 15th holes it was, again, Dale Rabbett, 841 cm, accompanied by Steve Hurworth 536 cm who were best off the tee.

By Peter WILDBLOOD