Nathan McInnes wins another round of Saturday golf



NATHAN McInnes followed his solid win in A grade last week with a more than solid win again on Saturday 23 November with a score well under his handicap.

He was joined in the winners’ circle by Rob Moore and Paul Griffiths.

The event was an Individual Stableford in three grades sponsored by Avon Valley Meats and played fine sunny fine conditions

The winner in A grade was Nathan McInnes whose 41 points was five inside his handicap.

Rob Moore’s 38 was good for a win in B grade while in C grade Paul Griffiths’ 41 was the top score.

Balls were won by Nathan McInnes, Paul Griffiths, Rob Moore Brian McInnes, Paul Blanch, Ben Veitch, Steve Macdonald, Geoff Reynolds, Steve Burns, Kev Arney and Bill Murray.

The Nearest-to-the-Pins at the 4th and 13th holes were won by Paul Blanch in A grade, Trevor Sharp in B grade and Bill Murray in C grade; they finished 540 cm, 535 cm and 639 cm from the hole respectively.

At the shorter 6th and 15th holes it was Steve Macdonald, 135 cm, Wayne Maddalena, 121 cm and Doug Barron, 526 cm, representing the three grades.

The long drive trophies at the 8th and 17th holes were won by Paul Blanch in A grade, Rob Moore in B grade and Doug Barron in C grade.

The Super Sevens for the week ending Friday 22 November was won by Peter Buettel whose 19 Stableford points was two clear of the field with ball winners led by Derek Wand, Graeme Marsh and Rod Burrows on 17, with Dave Mann, Mark Stone and Rob Moore, 16, also winning balls.

On Saturday 30 November the Gloucester Golf Club will be celebrating its annual Back Bar Day with a Four Person Ambrose.

The following Saturday there is the December Monthly Medal sponsored by the Arkwood Family, an Individual Stroke event with the Medal going to the best net score across the field.

By Peter WILDBLOOD