Murray, Harrison in women’s golf win



THE conditions were perfect for the Gloucester Golf Ladies’ Summer Competition on Wednesday 20 November; the sun was shining, the course was lush and green, and the bunkers were out of play due to the recent days rain.

None of which stopped Elaine Murray and Lesly Harrison turning in wins in their divisions.

The favourable conditions showed through in most of the scores although there was some evidence that one or two players were saving themselves for another day!

Elaine Murray continued her good form for a win in Division 1 with a 12-hole score of 26 points; this earned her the honour of wearing a miniature golf scene on her head.

Lesly Harrison had to fight off three other players, through the dignified approach of the countback system, to win Division 2 with 21 points.

Balls were won by Evelyn Blanch and Myrelle Fraser, 25, and Rhonda Nightingale and Moya Harris, 21 points.

They were joined by Liane Markey, 21, who is just getting into competition golf.

Cheryl Goodrich took out the Nearest-to-the-Pin on the 4th and 13th holes, while Carolyn Davies, in Division 1, and Alison Windeyer, Division 2, shared that honour on the 6th and 15th holes.

The Gloucester Golf Ladies continue their 12-hole Summer Competition today and through to mid-February.

By Carolyn DAVIES