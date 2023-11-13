Bruxner Park Flora Reserve bush to be regenerated through local partnerships

ONE of Coffs Harbour’s most visited natural assets will have its biodiversity improved as a partnership of key local agencies works to rejuvenate the bush.

Forestry Corporation NSW (FCNSW) has partnered with Envite Environment and the Gumbaynggirr Ranger team of the Ngiyambandigay Wajaarr Aboriginal Corporation (NWAC) to undertake weed management and staged bush revegetation work within the Bruxner Park Flora Reserve.



The reserve is an area of special environmental and cultural significance within the Orara East State Forest, overlooking Coffs Harbour, and contains an abundance of natural wonders and award-winning experiences.

“We’re proud to work with the Gumbaynggirr Rangers and Forestry Corporation has a good working relationship with Envite Environment, who have assisted with the development and delivery of a number of ecological restoration projects in the state forests of the Coffs Coast over the past decade,” FCNSW’s Partnership Leader, Ryan Ellis said.

“The Bruxner Park Flora Reserve in Orara East State Forest has a range of nature-based experiences including forest walks, treetops adventures, the cultural tours and café, amazing lookouts and a rich blend of indigenous and European history.

“The current project of weed management is just a small part of the ongoing maintenance and management of the reserve to ensure the site continues to be appreciated into the future,” he said.

This partnership aims to maintain environmental values within the flora reserve through the removal of a range of target species including lantana, camphor laurel, tobacco tree, crofton weed, broad-leaved paspalum and a range of common environmental weeds.

Priority areas for this work include around the Forest Sky Pier, as one of Coffs Harbour’s most iconic visitor sites, and the nearby Gumgali Track and Korora Lookout.

“Following the removal of weeds from target areas, the plan allows for revegetation of some sites with suitable species, but this is heavily dependent on a break in the current dry conditions,” said Mick Webb, Area Manager Environmental Services, Envite Environment.

NWAC’s ranger team will work alongside Envite’s experienced bush regenerators to develop their existing skills and to experience and expand their capacity to deliver programs, which manage and protect Gumbaynggirr land and water.

“This partnership provides our team of rangers with good practical experience working on country that complements our team’s existing skills and qualifications,” NWAC Head Ranger Jesse Shilling said.

Nathan Brennan, a Board Member at NWAC agreed, saying, “This will be a great learnt opportunity for our rangers to improve their skills for caring for country.

“We have always had a strong connection to Orara East State Forest.”

By Andrew VIVIAN