Bulahdelah a finalist in state tourism award

BULAHDELAH has been announced as a finalist in the NSW Tourism Awards in the top small towns category.

This awards program allows tiny, small and large tourism towns to highlight the many features that visitors to their areas may consider on their next domestic holiday.



The awards provide communities, business chambers, visitor centres and local governments the opportunity to showcase how their town encourages tourism development, increases visitation and drives the visitor economy for our state.

Bulahdelah Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President John Sahyoun told News Of The Area, “I was blown away by this as I thought it was almost impossible to get it over the line given the relatively short time frame but we have a team of extremely capable and enthusiastic people who made it possible.

“We are up against some stiff competition in our category but we think we are the best there is – so fingers crossed,” said Mr Sahyoun.

Entrants were required to produce a short video, an itinerary and a website to allow the judges to gauge each area.

Bulahdelah is now seeking the assistance of the public in helping to win the award.

For final judging the public have the chance to choose their favourite destination in each category, writing a short review on why a particular area is a worthy destination to visit for a short stay.

An explanatory video on how to vote is on the Bulahdelah Chamber of Commerce and Tourism facebook page.

To vote visit https://www.businessnsw.com/events/top-tourism-town-awards-2022-nsw or use the QR code.

Voting closes in a week so Bulahdelah needs your support now.

“We would encourage as many people as possible to vote for us as it allows everyone to give their thumbs up to what we believe is the best area in the state and lets the wider community know what we are about,” said Mr Sahyoun.

The eventual winner of each category will be announced at the NSW tourism conference in May with the winner of each category going on to represent the state in the national finals in November.