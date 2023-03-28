Bulahdelah Golf Club News

THE ladies played the Monthly Mug on Wednesday March 22, and the winner was T-L.Smith with 74nett from B.Gordon with 77nett.

Barbie also won the Jackpot and the putting with 29putts.

Lou got the NTP.

The Vets played a stableford round on Thursday March 23 and J.Crockett won with 38pts from G.Grainger with 35pts and R.Hanson was 3rd with 34pts.

NTPs were R.Norberry and J.Stellema (x2).

Saturday March 25 was the final round of the men’s championship and the Monthly Mug.

B Grade, C Grade and the ladies managed to finish their rounds before the heavens opened and play was suspended with only 5 holes to be played. The men came back on Sunday, and the 2023 Club Champion is Max Schlenert with 318gr from Toby Carroll with 323gr.

Both players had terrific final rounds of 75 and 76! Max also won the Rick Moore trophy for the overall best nett of 286, and the Monthly Mug with 68nett.

His brother Brad was the A Grade nett winner with 287 from Wayne Thomson with 301nett. B Grade Champion is Craig Wheatley and Ken Hughes was the R/up.

B Grade nett winner was Alan Crick and R/up was Michael Styles. C Grade Champion is John Stellema and R/up was Al Jobson.

C Grade nett winner was Rick Winter and Terry Griffis was the R/up.

B.Newton won the Ladies’ Mug with 74 nett from B.Gordon with 80nett. NTPs were T.Carroll (x2), A.Benson and B.Gordon (x2).

Long drivers were T.Carroll, S.Moss, A.Jobson and B.Gordon.

J.Small won the $32 Jackpot. Congratulations to all the winners, and thanks to the sponsors of the Men’s Championship – T.Carroll, T.Griffis and A.Benson.

By Thora-Lou SMITH