Bulahdelah Golf Club News

THE ladies played their Monthly Mug on Wednesday 24, and the winner was M.Reinhard with 77nett on a c/b from B.Gordon.

Barbie also won NTP and the putting.

The Vets played a Single Stableford on Thursday 25, and the winner was G.Willadsen with 33pts from C.Littlechild with 31 pts and P.Norman with 29 pts (c/b).

NTPs were G.Grainger, P.Norman and R.Hanson.

Great day on the course for 18 players.

Saturday 27 was the Monthly Mug, and we welcomed 11 players from the Central Coast.

The course was a little damp and the going was hard.

The Mug and A Grade winner with a great score of 69nett was J.Small from C.Wheatley with 72nett.

B Grade winner was R.Hansen with 73nett from G.Evans with 76nett.

Ladies winner was T-L.Smith with 77 nett from A.Benson with 78 nett (c/b). NTPs were Al Benson and S.Sharp. Long drivers were J.Small, C.Wheatley, Z.Watt and T.Stellema.

Visitor G.Evans won the $31- jackpot.

Sunday 28th saw 14 players turn up again for the 27 hole Mixed Foursomes Championship.

The day was cold and the course was heavy but winners T.Carroll & T.Stellema didn’t mind the conditions with 133 gross from G.Harvey & B.Gordon with 142.

Nett winners were R.Hanson & M.Reinhard with 114.25 from Al & A Benson with 116.25.

B.Newton was the only NTP winner and the long drivers were C.Littlechild, Al Benson, D.Shultz and T.Stellema. Congratulations to all the champions.

By Thora-Lou SMITH