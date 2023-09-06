Bulahdelah Men’s Shed to host visit from men’s health van

“SAVING men’s lives” is the catch cry of the Rotary Men’s Health Education Rural Van (MHERV), a service coming soon to the Bulahdelah area.

Since 2017 MHERV has been out in the backblocks of NSW on two scheduled tours per year, seeking out menfolk who haven’t seen the inside of a doctor’s rooms for years.



These are the blokes who drop dead in a paddock, because nobody saw it coming.

The MHERV project is operated by the Rotary Club of Warners Bay.

It is also generously supported by the Royal Freemasons Benevolent Institution, which provides the funds to employ the Registered Nurse onboard the van.

The MHERV Project offers free ten-minute health checks and whilst the program was originally targeted to men, women are also encouraged to take advantage of a free screening, which covers blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.

This free service has been operating for six years with the aim to ensure men and women are receiving health screening, as many are not finding time to see their GP for check-ups.

The service is offered in a relaxed, confidential and informal setting.

The MHERV nurse conducts the tests and discusses any health concerns in the privacy of the consulting rooms within the van.

The consultation takes ten minutes and provides immediate results.

The Nurse submits a daily report to the Program Management, from which statistics are gathered.

Over the last six years, approximately three percent of visitors have required urgent attention, around 40 percent are advised to follow up on something with their GP in the next week and 57 percent are encouraged to keep up the good work.

MHERV screenings have saved lives and improved health outcomes for many men and women throughout NSW.

This free service will be available for walk-ins for men and women on Friday 8 September from 9:30pm – 3:30pm and Saturday 9 September from 9:30pm – 12:30pm at Wade Park, corner Mead and Crawford Streets, Bulahdelah.

To find out more about this service visit www.mherv.com.au.

By John SAHYOUN