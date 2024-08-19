Bulahdelah remembers service of Vietnam veterans



VIETNAM Veterans Day was commemorated in Bulahdelah on 18 August, 51 years since the end of Australia’s involvement in Vietnam.

“The importance of Vietnam Veterans Day is realising how free we are and the sacrifice others have made to protect our freedom,” Bulahdelah RSL sub-Branch President Dennis Coulter said.



“It is about acknowledging the contribution of the young men to service to this country and to overseas conflicts.”

During eleven years of involvement, more than 60,000 Australians fought in Vietnam, at a cost of 523 lives.

Despite being one of Australia’s longest military engagements, the service of Vietnam veterans was largely ignored by government until the mid-1980s.

At the local service, Stephen Rae highlighted the historical significance of Australia’s involvement in the campaign.

“Delta Company, after relieving another group, were met with a situation in a rubber plantation where they were outnumbered ten to one by the Vietnamese Viet Cong and the North Vietnamese Army.

“They were able to hold their position until they were augmented by Australian and American reinforcements.

“Because of their gallantry they were able to repel the enemy forces.”

After this address, Meryl Reinhard gave her rendition of Redgum’s ‘I was only 19’.

This was followed by the Last Post, a minute’s silence, Reveille and the Australian National Anthem.

Lunch was then enjoyed at the Bulahdelah Bowling Club.

By John SAHYOUN

