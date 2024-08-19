Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



SATURDAY was a District Medal Round, delayed due to recent poor weather. A smaller than average field teed off in changeable weather, with morning showers clearing later in the day. We welcomed visitors Rayoni Goodman and Susan Lassen from Lakelands GC on the Gold Coast, and Rosie Rajki from Castlemaine playing for a second week at our beautiful Hawks Nest Golf Course.

Results 18 Hole Nett Round Saturday August 10th 2024

A Grade: 1st Samantha Leggatt on 71 (best nett score of the day); 2nd Julie Hammond 72; 3rd Denise Sainty 74

B Grade: 1st Robyn Keegan 74; Judy Sams 76; 3rd Cheryl Rose 77 C/B

Place Getters ( 75-79): Helen Haynes, Sue Kovacs, Kathy Griffiths, Marguerite Miller, Robyn Deppi Antje Basson, Marcia Smith

Gross Winners: A Grade Helen Haynes 85; B Grade Marcia Smith 105

NTP 10th Hole: Helen Haynes

Tuesday ladies also teed off in uncertain conditions after more overnight showers. There were quite a few cancellations this morning, though in the end none of the 37 starters got wet and the sun came out for a beautiful day on the golf course. Today’s round was also a District Medal round, held over due to bad weather. Winners from both Saturday and today are entitled to play in the District Semis and Finals later in the year.

Results 18 Hole Nett Round Tuesday 13th August 2024

A Grade: 1st Helen Haynes on 68; 2nd Sue Kovacs 74; 3rd Deb Matheson 76 C/B

B Grade: 1st June Biddle 76; 2nd Rosarie Mullins 78; 3rd Deb Dummett 79

C Grade: 1st Liz Edmonds 67 (best net score of the day); 2nd Judy Gilbert 73; 3rd Janet Olsen 75

Place Getters (76 C/B – 78): Pam Keegan. Maxine Mitchell, Kathy Griffiths, Robyn Henshaw, Marg Bonney, Sue Brownrigg, Sharon Barlow.

Gross Winners: A Grade: Helen Haynes on 78 (just one shot away from the ladies’ course record of 77); B Grade: June Biddle 103; C Grade: Liz Edmonds 106

NTP 3rd Hole: A Grade: Helen Haynes; B Grade: Elsa Jones; C Grade: Sue Brownrigg

Other highlights from today’s play came from Deb Matheson who sank a 6 foot putt for birdie on the 10th. In addition, there were quite a few ladies who had chip ins today including Elsa jones on the 1st, Karen Serhan and Rosarie Mullins on the 10th, Marcia Smith on the 14th, and Jo Collins on the 13th and the 16th. Play of the day though came from Robyn Keegan on the 2nd. From 41 metres out she chipped with her 7 iron directly at the flag. The ball hit the pin and dropped straight into the hole. Great shot, Rob!

In the sport of golf we often hear that things were going well until the wheels fell off. For one of our ladies today, this was the literal truth! Di Rumble-Dickson had just driven away from the 14th tee when there was a terrible noise from under her cart, which stopped dead mid fairway. One of the back wheels had literally fallen off, and the cart was going nowhere. The cavalry came in the shape of Mick and George, and it wasn’t long before Di was able to continue on her way, this time with the wheel nuts on her cart firmly tightened!

Tuesday Lady Vets 9 Hole Competition

There were 8 ladies who teed off on the back 9 this morning, and in a very close battle for top honours, it was Pam Kelly who led the field for the second week in a row. Pam scored 18 Stableford points on a count back from Jeanette Kemp, also on 18. 3rd place went to Robyn Richardson on 15 and Pat Marr rounded up the winners’ circle on 14. Well played ladies.

Thursday Lady Veterans

Overnight rain and constant drizzle kept numbers down today, with only 38 ladies taking part in the 9 hole comp for The Grandmothers Trophy. Scores were very close at the top of the leaderboard, but it was Jo Buttrey who claimed the honours on a countback from runner up Sue Kovacs. Congratulations to our trophy winners.

Daily Results Thursday 15th August 2024

1st Viv Ballinger on -3; 2nd Judy Benson -1; 3rd Di Smith 1; 4th Denise Sainty 2 C/B

NTP 3rd Hole: Division 1 Marcia Smith; Division 2 Shirley Pearson; Division 3 Deb Dummett

NTP 16th Hole: Division 1 Liz Ross; Division 2 Helena Wilton; Division 3 Jeanette Patfield

Chip ins this morning included Shirley Pearson, from 20 metres out on the 6th and Karen Serhan on the 12th. Deb Dummett had the play of the day on the 9th, with an impressive chip in with her 7 iron from 30 metres out, for par. Well played Deb.

Our Lady Veterans Captain, Fran Henderson, announced today that she will be stepping down from the role at the end of the year. Fran has been our captain for the past 8 years, and feels that the time is right for her to hand over the role to some of our younger members, so they can carry the Lady Vets forward in coming years. Hers are big shoes to fill! Fran has been a most capable organizer and role model, whose advocacy for the Lady Vets has been a constant during her tenure. We thank her for her dedication and service to Hawks Nest Lady Veterans Golf, and look forward to seeing her play at leisure well into the future.

By Dianne BOWES

