Tea Gardens Soccer Club Results



17.8.24.

A DOUBTFUL Saturday morning turned into a fabulous sunny day with a good crowd in attendance.

In the Minis grade (5,6,7yrs), game 1 refereed and mentored by George Cassin the Lofty Cranes Shovel Nose sharks just get over the Karuah RSL Wobbegong Sharks in a close tussle 2 / 0

George also refereed game 2 between the Aussie Roofing & Guttering Reef Sharks and the Myall Lakes Butchers Port Jackson Sharks. The end result of 4/0 showed the Reef Sharks were too good for the Port Jacksons on the day.

Thanks to our proud sponsors Hook ‘n Cook take away their popular “Player of the Day” vouchers were awarded to Emily Coleman, Noah Charbel, Blake Phillips and River Howell in front of lots of proud Mums, Dads and grandparents.

Game 1 in the Midis’ grade (8,9,10 yrs) between the Tea Gardens Auto Electrics and Mechanical Hammerheads Sharks and the Mako Sharks was a great watch, refereed by Karen, the Mako Sharks just edged in front in a thrilling game ending in 5 goals to 4.

The Grey Nurse Sharks went up against the Ray White Real Estate Bull Sharks in game2 this week expertly refereed and mentored by Karen. The Bull Sharks held out the Grey Nurses with a final score of 6/4.

Judging buy the amount of applause and cheering, the onlookers enjoyed both games immensely.

In front of many spectators, Reef Gibson, Hudson Constantino, Dylan O’Mally, Otto Lakmann-Moore and Hunter Ridgway were the proud recipients of our “Hook N Cook Player of The Day’ vouchers.

Our weekly Friday night meat raffle at the Tea Gardens Hotel is always a fun night, made even more enjoyable with our huge $800 cash jackpot going to Max, a regular supporter of the weekly Soccer Club Raffle and a very popular happy winner! Congratulations Max.

By Shayne REYNOLDS

