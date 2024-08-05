Business Showcase: Vision for the future at Port Stephens Optical



NEW Port Stephens Optical owners Tania and Wayne have been in the optical industry for over 30 years.

Following the recent retirement of previous owners Neil and Margaret Kearns, Tania and Wayne have added the Medowie and Tanilba Bay locations to their Boolaroo and Huntlee practics.

“We now service Lake Macquarie, Newcastle, Port Stephens and the Hunter Valley with quality, good value

independent eyecare and eyewear,” the pair told News Of The Area.

“We’ve owned and been part of the business now for almost 20 years.

“The other team members that work alongside us are also experienced and qualified to make your experience a positive one.”

Tania and Wayne pride themselves on their ability to build relationships.

“We’re different to the big corporates because we’re all about the connection with our customers,” they said.

“We enjoy getting to know you and value the relationship we have with our customers.

“Our service is a little ‘old school’ but our technology and products are not.

“Our little optical family is just that, we’re an independent, locally-owned business servicing locals with eyecare and eyewear.”

Port Stephens Optical offers a broad range of optical services, including examinations for monitoring eye health and vision.

“Comprehensive eye examinations are for everyone, whether you’re 99 and need a yearly driver’s licence check, or a two-year-old starting daycare,” they said.

“We only have two eyes so please look after them with a regular eye health examination.

“As a general rule, if you’re under 65, once every two years should be the minimum.

“If you’re 65 or over, once every year is recommended.”

In-house qualified optical dispensers can also provide you with advice and great fitting eyewear that’s suitable for your needs.

“All our eyewear is custom made to your specific needs,” Tania and Wayne said.

“Whether it be a simple pair of reading spectacles or a complex pair of progressive lenses for everyday use, we have an option for you.

“With a great range of frames that offer quality and value we’re sure our qualified optical dispensers will find a great fitting and great looking set of eyewear for your needs.”

The store also specialises in prescription safety eyewear, offering over 150 safety frame alternatives.

“Prescription swimming goggles, prescription dive masks, and sports eyewear including shooting specs are all options we have available to make your life clearer.”

Currently, when you purchase two complete pairs of prescription eyewear you will receive one of them at half price.

“There are a couple of conditions so just ask if you’re keen to know more,” they said.

“We can also claim directly with your private health fund and can often find something for little or no gap.”