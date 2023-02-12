Call for Emerald Beach Fair sponsors

THE Emerald Beach Fair is back on Saturday 3 June 2023, and with the announcement of the date comes a call from the committee for sponsors.

“The Fair wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of sponsors,” Sherrie Rutherford, Chair of the Emerald Beach Fair Committee told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Expressions of interest are now open for local businesses who wish to make the most of this opportunity.

“A kind donation will gain your business extensive local exposure throughout the Fair’s marketing campaign.

“If you would like to support this local, family-friendly event, please contact the Committee at emeraldbeachcommittee@gmail.com,” she said.

The Emerald Beach Fairs have traditionally been a great success with attendees and raise money for the good of the community.

“The Emerald Beach Fair Committee is run by hardworking volunteers, and funds raised are part of a longer-term platform of giving back to the local community,” said Sherrie.

“Funds raised in 2022 have been used to purchase a new Automated External Defibrillator (AED) which will be located outside Surf Street Café.”

Sam Allinson, Wellbeing Officer for the Emerald Beach Fair Committee said, “The donation of this defibrillator through the funds raised from the 2022 Emerald Beach Fair extends lifesaving technology to our local community and visitors, offering a better chance of survival in the case of sudden cardiac arrest.

“The Emerald Beach Fair takes place on and around the beach and celebrates all the local entrepreneurship, creativity, culture and cheeky personalities of this exceptional Coffs Coast village,” said Sherrie.

“This year we are celebrating the resilience of a community, our multicultural connections and local history.

“We are looking forward to building on the success of the 2022 Fair with amazing food from some of Emerald Beach’s finest, local artisan markets, family-friendly activities and a great music line-up.

“This is really going to be a special day; we certainly look forward to seeing you there,” said Sherrie.

The Emerald Beach Fair is on Saturday 3 June from 8.30am to 7.00pm.

Email: emeraldbeachcommittee@gmail.com

FAQs: https://emeraldbeachfair.com.au/

Social: https://www.facebook.com/emeraldbeachfair

By Andrea FERRARI