Camden Haven SLSC celebrates a season of excellence and safety



IT was beach meets bush on Saturday night as the volunteers of the Camden Haven Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) gathered for their annual Awards of Excellence.

The event, filled with camaraderie and recognition, showcased the dedication and hard work of the club’s members.

Despite its humble membership size, the Camden Haven SLSC made a significant impact this season.

The volunteers collectively spent over 1,800 hours patrolling the beach, ensuring the safety of nearly 2,700 swimmers and approximately 5,700 beachgoers.

Their vigilance resulted in two rescues, 465 preventative actions, and six first aid treatments.

The evening’s highlight was the presentation of awards to outstanding members.

The Carly Taylor Memorial Award for Youth Volunteer of the Year: Liam Miller

The Sam Goryan Memorial Award for Volunteer of the Year: Kate Dwyer

Rookie of the Year: Dave Castleton

Highly Commended: Brooke Burgess, Blair and Thomas Maxwell, Lillian Hosick and Leah Rumsby

Youth Lifesaver of the Year: Luca Pensini

Lifesaver of the Year: Ben Hosick

Youth Club Person of the Year: Finlay Baird

Club Person of the Year: Nicole Crowe

A special acknowledgement was given to outgoing Club President Michelle Garvan, who has dedicated nine consecutive years to the role.

As the club looks forward to the 2024/2025 season, a new committee has been elected to steer the club forward.

At the annual general meeting held on June 1, Kate Dwyer was elected as President, with Michelle Garvan stepping into the role of Vice President.

Susie Bell will serve as Director of Finance, and Nicole Crowe has been re-elected as Director of Administration.

Tony Worton continues his role as Director of Lifesaving, with Michelle Garvan serving as Chief Training Officer and Ben Hosick managing training sessions.

Nicole Crowe will also resume her roles as Junior Activities Coordinator, Grants Officer, Registrar, and Member Protection Officer alongside Gary Hawkins.

Phil Traves will take charge as IRB Captain, and Peter Bagnall will oversee Surf Boat operations.

Cassie Garvan will handle first aid responsibilities, while Tony Miller will serve as Safety Officer.

Junior Club Captains for the upcoming season are Lillian Hosick and Liam Miller.

Jessie Johnson will manage club merchandise and uniforms.

Robert Dwyer is the Public Officer, and Bruce Cooper will manage the Life Members’ Bar, supported by a dedicated squad of volunteers.

The iconic red and yellow flags will be raised again in late September, marking the start of the 2024/2025 season during the first weekend of the school holidays.

Leading up to the season’s start, the club will offer Bronze Medallion, Surf Rescue Certificates, and Inflatable Rescue Boat driver and crew courses.

Stay updated on the Camden Haven SLSC Facebook page for further details once they are confirmed.

For those interested in joining or learning more about surf lifesaving, visit www.camdenhavenslsc.com.au.

By Luke HADFIELD