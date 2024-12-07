Camden Haven students graduate SES intern program



TWELVE Camden Haven High School (CHHS) students celebrated their graduation from the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) Youth Internship Program on Saturday, 30 November.

Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams, Mayor Adam Roberts, SES Northern Zone Commander Andrew Cribb and CHHS Deputy Principal Shayne Vonbun attended the ceremony alongside Camden Haven SES volunteers and the students’ friends and family.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The internship program takes the form of an intensive 40-hour course.

CHHS student and program graduate Addison Shaw gave a well-polished speech on behalf of her fellow students. Addison detailed components of the course including vehicle awareness, operating radios and communication tools, safe manual handling, leadership skills, fire drills and more.

SES Northern Zone Commander Andrew Cribb presented Certificates of Achievement to Addison Shaw, Mia Ryder, Grace Potts, Ethan Neilson, Billy Hutchinson, Joshua Hoffman, Lexi Heslop, Katie Green, Matilda Gaal, Noah Douglas, Taj Christenson and Tyler Shaw.

Camden Haven SES volunteers picked students up in service vehicles each day and returned them to the high school after each day’s training.

“This program would not have been successful without the incredible work and support from Caz, Karl, Chris, Ted, Gordo, Gary and Kate,” Unit Commander Darren Mearrick told NOTA.

“Our community is blessed to have such amazing volunteers.”

By Bill HARROW

