Christmas spirit trumps vandals in Lake Cathie

ICU nurse Kate Handley says she “lives to serve her community”, even though the ongoing battle for fair pay and conditions is enough to get any frontline worker down.

So, when someone in the community decided it would be fun to destroy the Christmas tree she had erected on the front lawn of her Lake Cathie home, it was yet another blow.



“The frustration… was rooted a lot in the cost,” Kate told News Of The Area.

“I’m an ICU nurse in the public health system and we have an ongoing pay dispute with the NSW Government; our wages have not kept up with the cost of living.

“I’m a single, full-time nurse, trying to pay my mortgage.

“Although it might not seem like a lot, the money that I’d spent on the lights and materials to make the tree wasn’t exactly ‘disposable income’ by any means.”

Kate heard what sounded like “boys” voices coming from a “new white-looking ute” driving down Tallong Drive and up Abel Tasman Drive around 2.30am on 30 November.

When she shared photos of her ruined tree on social media, the response from the community was quick and angry.

Soon there were other sightings and damage being reported, and neighbours started scanning their home security video for evidence.

Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams was among those leaving messages for Kate to lift her spirits.

One person wrote: “Kate, the community is behind you. We want this vandalism to stop.”

“Don’t let them stop you putting it back up. I love them,” another said.

Kate said that for the most part, the community had shown overwhelming support.

“Many people stopped out the front of my house on Saturday morning when I was dragging the remnants of the tree back inside, just to simply say ‘I’m so sorry that this has happened’.

“The big support came from my family – as it often does.

“My parents came over with my young nephews, who they were babysitting, [and] my mum brought over some flowers and we ate lamingtons.”

It wasn’t long before those responsible for the damage were identified.

“I advised [police] that I did not want to proceed further with the report as the person responsible had come forward and compensated me for the damage.

“It serves no one to name and shame. The people that need to know, know.

“People make stupid decisions but at the end of the day it’s important to be able to own your own actions, take responsibility and hold yourself accountable.”

Initially, Kate wasn’t sure she had the energy to rebuild the tree.

“It is a massive effort because it’s a fairly mish-mash operation that I built from scratch out of PVC pipe and fittings, zip ties and fairy lights.”

But hearing people saying they were sad they didn’t get to see it in its full glory, has prompted her to give it another go.

As someone who travelled to Sydney on 13 November for the nurses’ strike, she’s clearly not one to give up a fight.

By Sue STEPHENSON