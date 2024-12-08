Snappers RUFC players running 100km for Redkite

WHEN the Coffs Harbour Snappers RUFC community was shaken by the tragic loss of one of its under 8s players to brain cancer, a group of runners from the club wanted to help.

Over the past two years, the players’ running group has completed 50-60km runs from Red Rock to Sawtell, with a plan to double it in 2024.



While the initial intention was to “just run”, that ethic quickly shifted to “running with purpose”.

That’s when they learned about the Redkite Kids’ Cancer Charity and Family Support.

Redkite has helped over 1500 families, providing relief from financial stress so they can spend time together.

The runners set a date, Saturday 7 December, to attempt 100kms fundraising for Redkite.

“The hope for the run is that the Coffs Harbour community rally behind the Snappers Rugby Club and help us to smash our goal of $10,000 for Redkite,” player Mitch Walton told News Of The Area.

With the double-distance run for 2024 front of mind, the group has meticulously planned a route that encompasses as much of the beautiful Coffs Coast as possible.

The core group of five runners setting out to complete the entire 100km route are players Mitch Walton, Stuart McVicar, Matthew Spence, Maurice Stokes and 16-year-old Jack Harrison.

They will be supported by others from the Snappers community joining in on the run along the way, providing support and keeping morale high.

The run will begin at the north end of Jetty Beach, heading inland over Red Hill through Karangi, Coramba, Nana Glen and Glenreagh, before the runners battle through Sherwood Forest, exit at Darlington and make their way south, down the coast, to finish back at the Jetty Foreshore.

It’s roughly a 108km loop.

The runners intending to complete the full loop have been pounding the pavement in preparation for the event, completing half and full marathons, along with daily five, ten and 20km “trots”.

Mitch said this is “to callous the mind and body”.

Training runs have taken them all along the Coffs Coast, running parts of the loop, as well as southern routes capturing areas like Repton, Bonville and Sawtell and as far north as Emerald Beach and Sapphire.

The runners, support staff and organisers have put in an enormous amount of effort, both in training and fundraising events such as BBQs and reaching out to local businesses to help grow this event and bring awareness to the work of Redkite.

“It has been an overwhelmingly positive experience, seeing how charitable and supportive this great area can be, and the support so far from everyone donating is truly inspiring.

“For the public to support, please go to the Snappers social media pages on Facebook or Instagram, the link to donate is included on both these platforms along with updates and ways to support the run.”

Donations of any amount are welcome.

“The financial support not only benefits an amazing organisation in Redkite, it also gives the runners completing the 100km challenge a mighty boost knowing the efforts they are putting in are for a great cause.”

To support the runners go to: fundraise.redkite.org.au/s/400/445/s

By Andrea FERRARI