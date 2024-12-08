Humpys turn out to celebrate 76 years of Holden



HEAVY rain didn’t deter former racing driver Joel Wakely from attending the National Holden Motor Museum on Saturday to help celebrate 76 years of the marque on our roads.

Mr Wakely, 87, was in Coffs Harbour to launch his book on the 48-215, affectionately known as the Humpy, which started 70 years of Australian automotive manufacturing history.



A number of Humpys and FJ Holdens, some pristinely restored and a few in original as-used condition, turned out for the day and so their owners could meet the author.

Mr Wakely said Australia’s first manufactured car remains a shining symbol of Holden’s place in the country’s history.

“I’ve had a long association with the model including time racing them in the 1950s and ‘60s,” he said.

“I’m glad I’m able to pass on my knowledge of the Humpy through my book, and I hope it acts as inspiration for a new generation of car enthusiasts.”

Two of the Humpys came especially from Grafton with one standout FJ Ute from near Kempsey featuring wide wheels and a hotted-up motor.

Many in attendance were visiting from outside of Coffs Harbour and seeing the Museum for the first time.

The National Holden Motor Museum has two copies of Joel Wakely’s book Racing Humpy Holdens to give away to News Of The Area readers.

To be in the running to win, you’ll need to be quick.

Email your name and the words “Joel Wakely’s book Racing Humpy Holdens for me” to mitchell@holdenmuseum.com.au.

The first two emails received at that address will be responded to and advised.

The winners are asked to collect their book from the National Holden Motor Museum at The Bunker, 1 John Champion Way, Coffs Harbour by Friday 20 December.

Photo ID required.

The Museum is open from Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

