Partnership provides civil construction training in Coffs Harbour for refugees



IN taking a fresh look at the skills shortage, a coalition of organisations is creating civil construction opportunities for local refugees.

The Refugee Employment Pathways Program (REPP) was devised by the social enterprise Purpose & Growth (P&G) for refugee and asylum seeker communities.



It has been extended to Coffs Harbour following a successful pilot in Armidale last year, in which six candidates from the Ezidi community were trained in the use of excavators and front-end loaders.

P&G is now providing training for up to sixteen refugees in the Coffs Harbour region, so they can gain civil construction qualifications and explore apprenticeship opportunities with local employers.

The REPP brings together industry participants, humanitarian services provider Settlement Services International (SSI), TAFE NSW and Sawtell Rotary to break through traditional barriers to employment via targeted training over a compressed one-week timeline.

“Building a coalition that brings together Australian industry, government and community to solve big problems and benefit everyday people is immensely satisfying,” Refugee Employment Pathways Project Head – Purpose & Growth, Ben Morley-John said.

The Coffs Harbour Showground Trust is supporting the endeavour by granting use of an area at the rear of the ground.

Each trainee receives a set of work clothes, including steel capped boots and workwear supplied by P&G.

TAFE NSW is providing extensive training and coordination support, including the provision of instructors and heavy equipment, with SSI providing candidate selection and support.

A large part of the funding for the program is provided by the NSW Department of Education Training Services Pre-Apprenticeship Program, with P&G funding the remainder.

Work Health and Safety is a focus of all training.

Nationally, civil construction has faced a skills shortage, with temporary labour needing to be flown in from overseas.

Meanwhile, members of the Australian refugee community, having fled violence and unrest in their home countries, are facing lower levels of employment – with only 26 percent of those arriving on humanitarian visas between 2015-20 earning personal income (compared with 70 percent of all migrants and 76 percent of all Australians).

On Monday, 2 December, four people from the Ezidi Community and four from African nations attended training by two instructors from TAFE NSW Grafton in the use of the machinery.

From next Monday, 9 December, eight people from the Myanmar community will do the course.

Both groups will come together on 13 December for a presentation and industry day involving local dignitaries and sponsors.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh and Mayor Nikki Williams will join representatives from P&G, SSI, the Downer Group, TAFE NSW, Boral, the City of Coffs Harbour, Armidale Rotary, Sawtell Rotary Club and Rotary’s District Governor.

“The opportunity to work on this program has been a very worthwhile one and he has been part of a very hard-working and committed group of people,” Sawtell Rotarian and committee member Peter Paff said.

Federal member Pat Conaghan will be observing the program during its second week.

The presentation day will finish with the graduates attending a tour of Coffs Council’s Marcia Street Depot.

By Andrea FERRARI

