Camp Quality’s Camp Out at Darlington Park

LOCALS can support the Camp Quality and NRMA fundraiser Camp Out at Darlington Park, Arrawarra, by joining in a family fun day on Saturday 29 July.

There’s a full day’s of activities.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Money raised goes directly to the national children’s cancer charity, Camp Quality, to benefit its Family Retreats programs, which focus on bringing positivity and laughter back into the lives of kids, aged 0-15, facing cancer.

The family retreats help families build optimism and resilience through community, education and fun.

NRMA Darlington Beach Holiday Resort activities manager Sharon Galway said they were delighted to be again hosting a fundraiser for the charity.

“We are so pleased to be hosting the Camp Out again this year for such a great cause and have a 12-hour program packed with winter fun and entertainment for the whole family.

“Some of the highlights include live music by local artist Casey Alexander, beer tasting with Woopi Brewing Co, food by Leonella Pasta, barefoot bowls on the green and face painting and lawn games for the kids with our holiday hosts,” she said.

The inclusion of the Frozen live character show in the evening, performed by young local artists from Naidu Theatre Company, is a huge drawcard for the event.

“Locals will remember the popularity of the sold-out season of Frozen Jr last October, well some of the leads are back to perform their favourite numbers from the show and entertain us with fun and games,” said Ms Galway.

“They’ll then stick around for the screening of the sing-a-long edition of the movie Frozen on the big screen for our ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ and in true cinema spirit, our candy bar will be open serving fresh popcorn and fairy floss.”

Campers, on holidays or at home, can sign up to support the initiative at camp-out.org.au and fundraise to support kids facing cancer.

NRMA Parks and Resorts will donate 50 percent of all site fees from stays at unpowered, powered and ensuite sites on Saturday, 29 July to Camp Quality.

“Join us to make this the best Camp Out event yet,” said

For more information phone 1800 766 133 or visit www.nrmaparksandresorts.com.au/camp-quality/

By Andrea FERRARI