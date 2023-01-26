Celebrate Together at Marion Grove this Seniors Festival

THE continuum of care at Marian Grove is always evolving, adapting to the needs of residents as they change over time, sustaining their independence and enhancing their quality of life.

Many locals will already have visited ‘The Link’, Sawtell Catholic Care’s latest innovation and support for its community, the reinvigorated former site of Cockbain’s Nursery on Hogbin Drive.

This huge 3.6 acre garden offers the community an exceptional lifestyle opportunity in their own backyard, a wonderful, unique outdoor space to walk, sit and relax, enjoy a coffee and a light meal at the café in the company of friends and family, or some solitude and reflection time if needed.

The Link is here for our broader local community as well as a space for gathering and social connection, intergenerational sharing and enjoyment, in addition to venue hire for small to mid-range functions and events.

“In conjunction with Seniors Festival 2023, we invite you to visit and ‘Celebrate Together’ with us, acknowledging the contributions that older people make to our community and enjoying some uplifting, ageless pastimes like art and music,” said Michael Darragh, Chief Executive Officer, Sawtell Catholic Care.

“From 10 am to 3 pm daily, from Monday 6 to Friday 10 February, we will be showing the ‘Young at Art’ exhibition created by Mary Help of Christians Students partnered with Mater Christi Residents, a joyful celebration of intergenerational connection, as well as artworks from our creative Marian Grove and Mater Christi residents in the ‘Pavilion’ space,” said Michael.

Music from Nota Bene, the Coffs Harbour City Orchestra string ensemble and other fabulous local musos will be on offer during the week, complementing the exhibitions and beautiful surroundings.

“We hope to see you at The Link, soon.

“If you’re thinking of retiring, why not take a look around our thriving, supportive community?” Michael said.

