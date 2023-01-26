138 Pacific Street, Corindi Beach is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

138 Pacific Street, Corindi Beach

Bed: 3, Bath: 1, Car: 2

Price: $679,000

Land Size: 636sqm

HERE’s your chance to live the dream in your own beach house.

Located in the beautiful village of Corindi Beach, and only around 700 meters from the beach.

Private from the street, but the real magic happens when you enter through the front gate. Three-bedroom, beach style cottage at the front of the block, with a concrete driveway all the way through to the generous double garage at the rear of the block, even two other garden sheds for all the lawn tools so the garage can be your ‘man cave’.

The home itself has started the process of a makeover but is still very much a blank canvas for you to put your own touches and for it to become your ‘coastal boho’ masterpiece.

With a quaint formal entry, perfect for getting the sand off your feet before you enter the dwelling, the home makes you welcome from the front door.

The next room is the open plan living area, with natural light galore, which flows through seamlessly to the dining area, and a large kitchen that has bench and cupboard space galore.

The current flooring is timber look vinyl which shows how natural tones suit the property.

There is a hallway which runs down to the three bedrooms, all with large windows to take advantage of the sea breezes as well as ceiling fans for the stiller summer nights.

Off the hallway is a great walk-in linen/storage room, great for all those items you can just never seem to find space for.

Also off the hallway is the bathroom with a bathtub, yes it could do with a renovation, but it is quite functional now.

The toilet is separate to the bathroom and runs off the laundry, great for entertaining so outside guests can use it without having to walk through the whole home.

For those who don’t know, Corindi Beach is one of the northern beaches of the Coffs Coast.

It is an area flanked by natural bushland and, of course, has the sands of Corindi Beach on its coastal fringe.

It is also home to a caravan park and general store, a great country style pub as well as a cafe and even a chemist.

It is also home to the Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre.

A great place to live away from the hustle and bustle of suburbia yet only around 20 minutes drive to Coffs Harbour, or the perfect place for the holiday getaway on weekends and holidays.

