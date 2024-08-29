Celebrating diversity and inclusion on the Mid North Coast



A FREE event celebrating the region’s LGBTIQ+ community comes to Kempsey on September 22, with residents from across the Nambucca and Macleay valleys invited to attend.

It’s OK on the Macleay is an annual event that celebrates diversity and fosters LGBTIQ+ inclusion in the Macleay Valley and wider Mid North Coast.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The family-friendly event is suitable for people of all ages and abilities, described by organisers as “a safe place for everyone to enjoy a day of live music, performances, dancing and various fun-filled activities”.

While the event is open to all, it has a clear focus on LGBTIQ+ people, their families, friends and allies.

“The event is now in its sixth year and will be featuring live entertainment, lived-experience speakers, a variety of stalls, community organisations, a dog show, kids activities including face painting, free food and drink, prize giveaways and more!” said a spokesperson for Kempsey Families Inc, who run the annual event alongside local community service and education organisations.

It’s OK on the Macleay owes its genesis to ‘Baylin’s Gift’, a community organisation and registered charity started by Hayley Hoskins after losing her son, Baylin, to suicide in 2016.

Baylin’s Gift was committed to educating and supporting young people in the Macleay Valley, focusing specifically on depression and anxiety, suicide awareness and LGBTIQ+ issues such as gender and sexual identity.

It’s OK on the Macleay will take place on Sunday 22 September from 10am to 2:30pm at Kempsey Riverside Park.