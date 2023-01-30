Celebrating the 2023 NSW Seniors Festival in Port Stephens

A DIVERSE program of events ensures Port Stephens seniors have lots to celebrate during this year’s NSW Seniors Festival.

The theme of Seniors Festival 2023 is Celebrate Together, encouraging local seniors to get together, enjoy social connection and celebrate the invaluable contribution they make to the Port Stephens community.



From art classes and yoga to workshops and a special lunchtime concert, there’s something for everyone during the 2023 Seniors Festival Port Stephens.

The highlight of the 2023 program is the First National Seniors Concert, featuring a special two course lunch and local singer Drury performing his ‘All The Way – The Sinatra Songbook’.

First National Principal Rebecca Dean says that the First National Port Stephens team is honoured to sponsor the 2023 Seniors Concert, to be held at the Nelson Bay Bowling Club.

“When we heard about this event, we knew we had to get behind it,” Mrs Dean said.

“Giving back to the community is very important to us, and we hope that everyone who gets involved has a fantastic week, with lots of great businesses offering advice, classes and events,” she added.

Mayor Ryan Palmer said the Seniors Festival is a great chance for locals to come together with friends, or make new connections.

“We know how important social connection is for not only our mental health, but our emotional and physical health too. Our annual Seniors Festival is a great opportunity to get together, celebrate the wisdom and experience that comes with age, and meet new people,” Mr Palmer said.

NSW Seniors Festival runs from 1 to 12 February.

To see the full list of events happening across Port Stephens, visit pscouncil.info/SeniorsFestival2023