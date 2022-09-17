Chamber of Commerce say Jetty Foreshores survey results show community is onboard for change

THE Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce say the results of the recent Jetty Foreshore masterplan survey is evidence the community will embrace the opportunity to create a thriving and vibrant Jetty Foreshores precinct.

“Off the back of one of the most comprehensive consultation processes our city has seen, it is clear that the community is ready to activate and enhance this space for the betterment of our town and community,” the Executive Team at Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce told News Of The Area.



The Chamber of Commerce members welcome “the wonderful improvements to public amenities for families, such as the splash park, playground and boardwalk”.

“We also acknowledge the incredible business and economic opportunities that this masterplan can bring to our city, that is soon to be bypassed,” a statement from the Chamber said.

“The masterplan goes a long way to making this area not only a tourism drawcard, but a wonderful place for local families too.”

Responding to recent media articles, the Executive Committee said it has been disappointing to see the Mayor and some councillors commenting about the makeup of the Project Steering Advisory Committee (PSAC) for the Jetty revitalisation.

“The PSAC for the Jetty Foreshore Masterplan is but one of many committees, groups and projects we are fortunate enough to contribute on.

“The Mayor has been on the committee since its inception and never in a PSAC meeting has he raised a concern about who was in the room.

“For the Deputy Mayor to suggest that the committee was stacked with people that don’t have the community’s interests at heart, is an insult to every person who has put the time and effort into fulfilling their role in conveying relevant community concerns, interests and ideas back to the NSW Government.

“Also, in the media this past week there was a statement made by the Mayor that suggested ‘there are groups who’ve taken out paid-for advertising to encourage like-minded people to participate’.

“Let’s assume that statement may be directed at us.

“As a Chamber of Commerce, and as a PSAC representative who was tasked with the job of getting as many people as possible in our community to engage in completing the survey, we took this responsibility very seriously,” the Chamber statement said.

“Our executive team agreed to spend a very modest $250 on some Facebook ads that would encourage all members of the Coffs Harbour community to fill in the survey to convey what they liked or disliked about the draft masterplan.”

The Chamber says wording used in the advert did not provide any guidance on how to answer the survey, and instead encouraged people to have their voice heard.

“We would also like to clear up that the Facebook ads were never targeted to ‘like-minded individuals’, the targeting was incredibly broad and targeted those who lived in the Coffs Harbour region.”

The Chamber of Commerce have also challenged the “allocation of ratepayers money for an initial funding of up to $20,000 that allows the Council’s communication team to inform the community of Councillors’ reservations for the draft Master Plan”.

“This ratepayer spend was agreed to in the Council meeting on 9 June 2022.”

The Chamber of Commerce Executive Team also noted, “We are not sure that the $10,000 spent on getting a valuation done on the railway land that is currently not for sale was a wise investment for the future of our community; but that’s up to our community to decide.

“We look forward to seeing the NSW Government continue to refine and progress the masterplan over the coming months.”

By Andrea FERRARI