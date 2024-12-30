Changes process for bulky waste collection in Dungog Shire



AT the request of Dungog Shire Council, waste collection contractor JR Richards has developed a new process for the bulky waste and scrap metal collection that is offered in February each year.

The number of items collected each year has been steadily rising, and in particular the 2024 collection saw a high rate of illegal dumping cases.



Investigating these occurrences and facilitating the removal of illegally dumped items resulted in an increased load on Council resources, and the bulky waste collection period being extended.

Council has endorsed JR Richards’ proposal, which is largely based on residents’ normal waste bin collection day.

An extra week has also been allowed for under the revised plan at the end of the cycle that can be provided as a back-up if required due to poor weather or unforeseen events.

● Bulky Waste Collection – Week 1

Place items out: Sunday 2 February (for collection Monday 3 – Friday 7 February).

Vacy, Gresford, East Gresford, Lostock and back (including common collection points).

● Bulky Waste Collection – Week 2

Place items out: Sunday 9 February (for collection Monday 10 – Friday 14 February).

Paterson, Martins Creek, Clarence Town and Dungog roads (including common collection points).

● Bulky Waste Collection – Week 3

Place items out: Sunday 16 February (for collection Monday 17 – Friday 21 February).

Dungog.

● Bulky Waste Collection – Week 4

Place items out: Sunday 23 February (for collection Monday 24 – Friday 28 February).

Clarence Town, Glen Martin, Glen William (includes Oakendale Rd).

● Bulky Waste Collection – Week 5

Place items out: Sunday 2 March (for collection Monday 3 – Friday 7 March).

Flat Tops, Marshdale, Main Creek, Salisbury, Fosterton Loop.

A draft brochure is proposed to notify residents of the changes.

This proposed amended brochure aims to display visually for ease of interpretation what is acceptable/not acceptable through using various graphic images and communication will also be provided through Facebook and the website.