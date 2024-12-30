Croll’s Mill site in Dungog could become a garden

JUST around the corner from the main street of Dungog is a block of land with an unexpectedly rich history.

Zoned as “General Industrial”, it is a place that has had several industrial uses.



It has also showcased some superb craftsmanship and ingenious engineering.

Located at 6 Hooke Street, it is an address many consider worth remembering.

Most recently it was the site of Boorer’s Engineering.

Previously, it was Croll’s Timber Mill.

The mill operated from 1917 to 1987, cutting wood, timber veneer and making laminated timber.

In the early 1970s, Croll’s Mill supplied laminated brushbox flooring for the Sydney Opera House.

It took up a lot of the block behind the present medical practice and old bank on the corner of Dowling Street.

Crolls Mill Lane, near the IGA carpark exit, is one of two access points to the site.

The brick building near there, where mill records were stored, was known as ” Annie’s Room”.

From 1990, the mill site was home to Boorer’s Engineering, owned and run by Doug Boorer.

His skills in fixing and fabricating parts for vintage vehicles were much in demand.

“There was nothing that Doug couldn’t fix,” his brother Tom said.

After Doug passed away in 2020, the land was sold.

Ownership of the approximately 2700 square metre lot of the engineering business, and the site of Annie’s Room, now rests with one owner.

The engineering business building has been demolished.

Pieces of timber and building materials are still at the site, but will be cleared away soon.

Some key memorial pieces, such as a plank with the date of the last day’s laminated timber production painted on it, have been kept.

The owner has plans to establish a decorative garden with lawns, trees and landscaping, suitable for walking or relaxing in. A reminder of the area’s history may be a feature of the garden.

It is hoped the area will become a place of beauty for reflection and enjoyment.

By Lisa WISEMAN